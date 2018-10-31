Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Eyewear and More Celebs Wearing Prescription Glasses

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Oct. 31, 2018 4:19 PM

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Celeb Glasses

Instagram

It's official: Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are eyewear designers.

After announcing their upcoming purse collection with Walmart last week, the sister duo's fashion brand Kendall + Kylie announced that it's launching eyewear on Instagram today. With a photo of them cuddled up on a couch, Kylie reveals circular spectacles with thin silver frames, which she paired with a white varsity sweater with yellow and black cuffs. Kendall, on the other hand, kept it super simple wearing a pair of tortoise frames in a similar shape with nothing else (it appears). Considering that the sister have different face shapes, they're making a serious case for these opticals.

Whether you recently learned that you need glasses or you just love wearing clear lens, celebrities are the perfect sources for inspiration when it comes to glasses. With the best stylists and optometrists money can buy, Hollywood stars like Sarah Hyland and Lucy Hale demonstrate how to pull off prescription glasses like a fashion star. 

Celeb's Best Street Style

Check out the best looks below!

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Celeb Glasses

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Gigi Hadid

The model put a futuristic spin on her look in these edgy Le Specs X Adam Selman glasses.

ESC: Hilary Duff, Celeb Glasses

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hilary Duff

The actress accessorized with a pair of big and bold black statement glasses.

ESC: Lucy Hale, Celeb Glasses

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lucy Hale

The PLL star wearing a pair of blonde Liingo's round Singleton frames while out and about in Los Angeles.

ESC: Sarah Hyland, Celeb Glasses

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Sarah Hyland

The actress matched her hoop earrings with a pair of chic and simple clear round frames.

ESC: Jennifer Lopez , Celeb Glasses

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jennifer Lopez

J Lo went for a professional look in these sophisticated square framed glasses. 

ESC: Christina Milian, Celeb Glasses

Osvaldo / BACKGRID

Christian Milian

The actress kept it casual on a breakfast run in these classic aviator-style frames.

