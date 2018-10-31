Rami Malek Reacts to That Awkward Viral Video

Rami Malek is addressing that awkward viral video.

Earlier this week, a video of the 37-year-old Bohemian Rhapsody star went viral on social media, showing the actor in a hilariously cringe-worthy encounter with 19-year-old fan Xan Black. After approaching Rami on the street ahead of his scheduled Q&A session, the film major started recording a video and asked Rami if he could say "hi" to Xan's friends.

"No, but we can take a picture, is that alright?" Malek replied as Xan apologized.

"THIS IS PROBABLY THE MOST EMBARRASSING THING TO EVER HAPPEN TO ME," the caption for the seven-second video reads.

Since being posted on Twitter on Monday, the video has been viewed over 3 million times, retweeted over 29,000 times and has received close to 200,000 likes.