Kim Kardashian Dresses Up Like a Victoria's Secret Angel for Halloween

Is Kim Kardashian walking in the 2018 Victoria's Secret Show this year?

While that hasn't been confirmed, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star did dress up like a Victoria's Secret Angel for Halloween this week alongside sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

"Thank you @VictoriasSecret for sending us actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night!!! OMG a dream come true!" Kim captioned a photo of herself in the company's lingerie and angel wings. "Got to be a Victoria Secret Angel for the night! & Kendall got good practice lol."

Kendall made her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut in 2015 and returned a year later to walk the runway once again in 2016. Now, we're just a week away from the 2018 show!