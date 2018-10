How Demi Lovato's Treatment Is Changing Her Outlook on Life

Demi Lovato may not be returning to La La Land when she leaves rehab.

In the days, weeks and months since she entered treatment for her illness, the star has undergone a life-altering transformation to become a "new version of herself."

"Demi is doing great and is really receptive to the help that she is getting," a source tells E! News. "Treatment has really changed her and she is looking forward to remaining sober and her new outlook on life."

This "new perception of life," however, might mean saying goodbye to her life in Los Angeles, Calif., where she suffered an overdose on July 24. The insider said, "Demi is unsure if she will come back to L.A. to live permanently."

"She really wants to start a new chapter in her life," the source explained.