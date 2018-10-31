Al Roker Defends Halloween Costume After Megyn Kelly Scandal

Today show meteorologist and co-host Al Roker wants to explain to some people what blackface means, following criticism over his Halloween costume in the wake of Megyn Kelly's scandal.

Last week, NBC canceled her show Megyn Kelly Today after she defended the use of blackface as part of Halloween costumes, in a segment on her program. Hours earlier, the Today show co-hosts condemned her remarks, with Roker being one of her harshest critics.

On Wednesday, Halloween, the group appeared on the air in '80s-inspired costumes. Rocker dressed up as Back to the Future's Doc Brown, played by white actor Christopher Lloyd in the 1985 film. Some people commented online that Roker's choice of costume—and the Today show's celebration of it—made him a hypocrite and constituted a double standard.