Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Throw It Back for Live's Star-Studded Halloween Show

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Halloween are #Squadghouls.

The co-hosts of Live with Kelly and Ryan don't mess around when it comes to dressing up for the holiday. This year was no exception as the duo threw it back for Live's "Best Halloween Show Ever: The ReBOOOOt." Throughout the episode, Ripa and Seacrest's costumes followed the theme of reviving fan-favorite TV shows, from Friends to Saved by the Bell.

The talk-show personalities made multiple costume changes in the hour-long event and were accompanied by other stars to pull off parody versions of classic TV programs.

There were a lot of celeb cameos throughout the special to help the pair bring back small screen series. Mark Consuelos, Ripa's husband IRL, joined in on the fun for a mock remake of I Love Lucy. The off-screen couple played on-screen parents Lucy and Ricky Ricardo, while Seacrest dressed as their son Little Ricky.

Busy Phillips made an appearance to judge auditions for a Dawson's Creek revival, using her experience as one of the original cast members of the show to critique Ripa and Seacrest's best efforts. The special also featured Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott, who tried out as Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen's character Michelle Tanner of Full House. Turns out, Uncle Jesse's John Stamos did not give them such a glowing review of their performance either.

All in all, the parody throwbacks are fun to watch and bring back feelings of nostalgia, but Ripa and Seacrest probably shouldn't quit their day jobs as morning show co-hosts.

Check out the gallery below to see some of the best costumes the two have worn for Halloween on Live.

Live with Kelly and Ryan, Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Halloween 2018

ABC

I Dream of Jeannie

The hosts kicked off their 2018 Halloween show dressed as genies from the 1960s TV series, I Dream of Jeannie.

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan, Halloween

David M. Russell/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

I Love Lucy

It's a family affair! Mark Consuelos joins in on the costume fun for an I Love Lucy-ish reboot as Ricky Ricardo, alongside Kelly as Lucy and Ryan as their son Little Ricky.

Live with Kelly and Ryan, Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Halloween 2018

ABC

Charlie's Angels & CHiPs

The talk show stars wrapped up Live's Best Halloween Show Ever: The ReBOOOOt dressed as crime-fighting TV characters Jon Baker and Jill Munroe.

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest

David M. Russell | Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Laverne & Shirley

Ryan and Kelly get all gussied up to reenact the classic '80s show, Laverne & Shirley.

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest

David M. Russell | Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Saved by the Bell

In this blast to the past, Kelly and Ryan go back to high school as Kelly Kapowski and Zack Morris.

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Halloween

David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Body Swap

The duo swaps places one Halloween by choosing to dress as their counter parts. Not too shabby!

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Halloween

David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Gamora and Peter Quill take a break from saving the galaxy to make an appearance at the Halloween special.

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest

David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Wonder People

The team at Live With Kelly and Ryan don their armor from the Amazon, the fictional country, not the online retailer.

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest

Lou Rocco, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Eleven & Mike

Eleven and Mike escape from the upside down to visit for the 2017 Halloween special.

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest

David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, or should we say Kelly and Ryan, gear up to help the Property Brothers with some help with a reno.

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Halloween 2017

Pawel Kaminski, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Daenerys Targaryen & Jaime Lannister

Kelly and Ryan give the camera their best look of power and grit as they pose as Daenerys Targaryen and Jaime Lannister from Game of Thrones

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest

David M. Russell | Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Friends

Kelly and Ryan put a modern twist on the '90s classic when they channel Rachel and Chandler from the iconic opening sequence.

Kelly Ripa, Halloween Costumes, Cher

Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Cher

Kelly who? The talk show host disguised her signature platinum locks under a voluminous black wig when she dressed up as the pop legend for the 2010 VMAs. Ripa loved the look so much that seven years later she shared a throwback photo of the over-the-top look, writing, "If I could turn back time I'd be Cher every damn day."

Kelly Ripa, Halloween Costumes, Kim Kardashian

David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Kim Kardashian

Now that's a whole new side to Kelly! She channeled her inner Kim K. when replicating the reality star's iconic PAPER Magazine cover on Live! with Kelly and Michael's Halloween episode in 2015. 

Kelly Ripa, Halloween Costumes, Trumps

David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

POTUS and FLOTUS

Feeling presidential? In 2016, the star dressed up as both Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump for a game of "First Family Feud" during the Live! With Kelly Halloween show.

Kelly Ripa, Halloween Costumes, Pamela Anderson

Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Pamela Anderson

Look at the size of that hat! Ripa dressed up as the famously voluptuous model on Live! with Regis and Kelly's Halloween episode in 2003.

Kelly Ripa, Halloween Costumes, Sarah Palin

Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Sarah Palin

Lady in red! In 2008, Ripa took on the role of then-Republican Vice President nominee on Live! With Regis and Kelly.

Kelly Ripa, Halloween Costumes, Toddlers and Tiaras

David Steele, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Toddlers and Tiaras

Best in show! In 2011, the petite TV personality got all dolled up for Live! With Regis and Kelly when she transformed into one of the pageant girls from Toddlers & Tiaras.

Kelly Ripa, Halloween Costumes, Beyonce

David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Beyoncé

Queen K! The star recreated the epic look from Bey's "Lemonade" music video during the Halloween episode of Live! With Kelly and Michael in 2016. 

