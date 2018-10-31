Katy Perry Throws Shade at Justin Bieber After That Unforgettable Burrito Photo

Katy Perry didn't fall for that Justin Bieber burrito prank.

Last week a photo, believed to be of the "Boyfriend" singer eating a burrito from the middle, went viral. But days later, it was revealed that the whole thing was a prank put together by Yes Theory, with Bieber look-alike Brad Sousa posing for the burrito photo. Over the weekend, Bieber's manager Scooter Braun posted a video to Instagram with the Yes Theory pranksters, giving them props on their viral joke, even though he didn't fall for it himself.

"Well done to the @yestheory guys... but you can never prank a prankster... as for everyone else...#itisnotJustin," Braun captioned the video.