Did Nikki Bella and Rusev Cross a Line by Throwing Brie Bella's Daughter a Surprise Birthday Bash?

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Oct. 31, 2018 7:00 PM
What's better than a first birthday party? A 13th-month birthday bash organized by Nikki Bella and Rusev, that's what!
On Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, Lana and Rusev paid Brie Bella, Bryan Danielson (known professionally as Daniel Bryan) and Nikki a visit in San Diego, CA. Since Lana was in town to train with Bryan ahead of her Money in the Bank ladder match, Rusev was tasked with helping Nikki take care of Brie's daughter Birdie.
During their one-on-one time, the WWE star learned that Birdie never got a big first birthday bash and was beyond appalled. "Three people? For a child's first birthday?" an astonished Rusev asked.
"Birdie didn't have a birthday party because Bryan was on the road," Nikki explained later on. "It was just Brie and I and no one else. And it's kind of funny because I asked Brie if I could throw Birdie a party and she said no!"
Despite a concern that Bryan would "flip" over a big party, Rusev convinced Nikki to throw Birdie a surprise bash. However, Lana's husband decided the event needed to feature traditions from his home country of Bulgaria.
Specifically, Rusev got Birdie's footprints baked into a large loaf of bread. Although Nikki was hesitant about the idea, she realized it was "actually really cute." But did Brie and Bryan agree?
Although the twosome weren't outright mad about the surprise party, they did seem a bit shocked when they arrived at the venue.
"So do you remember when I said that Birdie doesn't need a birthday party?" a slightly irritated Brie remarked to Nikki.
"Yeah Brie, I do remember. You guys have been training and you left Rusev and I alone and that's probably the first time I've ever hung out with him by myself," the Total Bellas star defended. "And he kinda had the idea and I was like, 'Yeah! That'd be really cool.'"
After hearing Nikki out, Brie conceded that the party was actually a good idea.
"My husband was on the road for Birdie's birthday, so I feel like this birthday party makes him feel like he's a part of her birthday," Brie confessed to the Total Divas camera. "Which is really cute, 'cause he was so sad that he missed it. Rusev and Nikki get some big points for that."
Unfortunately, planning Birdie's birthday made Rusev get baby fever…something Lana's not quite ready for. After struggling a bit during her first ladder match training with Bryan, the blonde WWE star made sure to step it up by perfecting a new signature move.
"I've worked so hard to get here, I'm literally living my dream," Lana admitted. "I feel really overwhelmed because Rusev is saying I need to have children now."
Thankfully, after a frank discussion, Rusev got on board with Lana's career aspirations and put their baby plans on hold.
Speaking of career plans, Paige spent the majority of the episode exploring possible post-wrestling job options. As the WWE veteran was forced to retire due to health reasons, the British-born athlete had been wondering what was in store for her future. In the hope of finding resolve on this issue, Paige asked her bestie Nia Jax to try out some odd jobs with her.
"Wrestling's been my life and now my future's up in the air," Paige relayed in a confessional. "So I just think it's a great idea for me and Nia to go out there and get some work experience."
To ensure that Nia had fun during the experience, Paige declared they would make the entire thing a competition.
Ultimately, Nia excelled at pizza making and Paige soared while riding a pedi-cab. The third and final job was at a bowling alley, but a task digging through trash made the 26-year-old quit.
Regardless, Nia was so proud of Paige as she "legit killed it."
"Growing up I was just focused on what I wanted, I had a goal that I wanted to reach and unfortunately it was cut short," Paige concluded. "But the world is my oyster now! Like, you can't just give up just because one dream is over, now you have to create a new one."
For everything else that went down on this week's episode, watch the recap video above!
