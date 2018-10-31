Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Best Moments From Their First Royal Tour

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Oct. 31, 2018 1:20 PM
What a trip!
On Wednesday, Prince Harry and pregnant wife Meghan Markle ended their first joint royal tour with a romantic stroll through the Redwoods Forest in Rotorua, New Zealand.
The Duchess of Sussex, 37, wore a black Norrøna "Oslo" Puffer Jacket, which her husband had worn several days ago, black "Looker" skinny jeans by Mother Denim and black flats. Harry, 34, wore a black button-down shirt, khakis and brown boots.
The two began their tour in Australia and with the start of their visit came an exciting announcement: hours after the couple landed, Kensington Palace revealed Meghan was pregnant, following recent speculation. She is due to give birth in the spring.
Over the past two weeks, Harry and Meghan appeared together at more than 70 engagements in Australia, Tonga, Fiji and New Zealand, including ceremonies and races for the 2018 Invictus Games, the annual Paralympic-style event Harry had founded.
Meghan wore both casualwear and elegant evening looks during the tour. Throughout their trip, she and Harry met scores of fans, including children.
And PDA. There was lots of PDA.
Hours after they landed in Australia to begin their first joint royal tour, Kensington Palace announced that Meghan was pregnant with the couple's first child.
The parents-to-be were gifted a kangaroo stuffed animal and a tiny pair of Uggs as a welcome gift upon their arrival in Sydney, Australia.
A friend popped in to say g'day to the royal couple during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia.
Harry and Meghan met a lot of child fans during their tour. Here they are with a little boy upon their arrival at Dubbo Airport in Dubbo, Australia.
The Duchess of Sussex kept her and Harry dry as he made a speech at Victoria Park in Dubbo, Australia.
As if they were in a British romcom...
On Bondi Beach, Australia
While meeting fans at the Sydney Opera House, the Duke of Sussex introduced Meghan to a 98-year-old woman and war widow named Daphne Dunne, who he had met during visits to Australia in 2015 and 2017.
A little boy gifted the duchess a handmade pasta necklace in Melbourne, Australia. Meghan accepted it immediately and wore it for several minutes while continuing to greet fans.
Hours before the Duke of Sussex took the stage at the opening ceremony of his Invictus Games at the Sydney Opera House, he practiced his speech in front of his wife.
Harry referenced his wife's pregnancy during his Invictus Games opening ceremony speech.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex watched an Invictus Games sailing race from a boat. While aboard, they got hugs from members of Team USA and Harry kindly made sure Meghan was treated more gently.
...that he wants a baby girl. He made his remarks to a fan at an Invictus Games cycling event.
The pregnant duchess turned heads in an A-line, tulle cocktail dress by the designer at the Australian Geographic Society Awards.
During their visit to Fiji, the two appeared on the balcony of the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, the same place where his royal grandparents waved to crowds in 1953, while attending a ball held in the monarch's honor during her coronation tour.
The two showed wedding-like looks at an event with King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau'u at Consular House in Nuku'alofa, Tonga.
...and the Internet was like She's just like us! (Pictured: Harry and Meghan Tonga's Fuaʻamotu International Airport.)
The royal couple had reportedly sought medical advice about Zika before embarking on their tour, which included visits to Fiji and Tonga, two nations that carry the risk of contracting the virus. The CDC has warned pregnant women should avoid non-essential travel to those places. During their visit to Tonga's Tupou College, the Tupbattlingou College Boys' choir serenaded Harry and Meghan with a song aimed at warding off mosquitoes. The duchess erupted with laughter, wiping away tears.
While leaving the Viaduct Harbour in Auckland, New Zealand, the Duchess of Sussex spotted and greeted a familiar face in the crowd—her former Instagram pal and Suits fan Hannah Sergel.
Harry and Megan were welcomed to New Zealand with a traditional Māori greeting—a hongi.
Always skirting the royal rules, the two are known for being affectionate in public. Harry may have taken it a step further while escorting Meghan to a plane in Sydney; many fans concur he touched her butt.
The two concluded their tour with a romantic stroll through the Redwoods Forest in Rotorua, New Zealand.
Harry and Meghan are set to fly back to London on Thursday.
