Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Best Moments From Their First Royal Tour

What a trip!

On Wednesday, Prince Harry and pregnant wife Meghan Markle ended their first joint royal tour with a romantic stroll through the Redwoods Forest in Rotorua, New Zealand.

The Duchess of Sussex, 37, wore a black Norrøna "Oslo" Puffer Jacket, which her husband had worn several days ago, black "Looker" skinny jeans by Mother Denim and black flats. Harry, 34, wore a black button-down shirt, khakis and brown boots.

The two began their tour in Australia and with the start of their visit came an exciting announcement: hours after the couple landed, Kensington Palace revealed Meghan was pregnant, following recent speculation. She is due to give birth in the spring.

Over the past two weeks, Harry and Meghan appeared together at more than 70 engagements in Australia, Tonga, Fiji and New Zealand, including ceremonies and races for the 2018 Invictus Games, the annual Paralympic-style event Harry had founded.

Meghan wore both casualwear and elegant evening looks during the tour. Throughout their trip, she and Harry met scores of fans, including children.

And PDA. There was lots of PDA.

