Khloe Kardashian Turned True's First Halloween Into an Adorable Twinning Moment

Let's just say Khloe Kardashian took True Thompson's first Halloween very seriously.

The reality star and new mama really got into the costume spirit for her 6-month-old daughter. Since it was the baby's first time experiencing the holiday, Kardashian went all out with not one, not two, but six (and maybe still counting!) costumes for the little lady.

To top it off, not only did the youngster have a variety of animal-themed costumes, but so did her famous mom. Yes, Mama KoKo had a costume that matched with a few of her daughter's, including a tiger onesie and animal makeup. Can someone say #twinning?

"Happy Halloween!!!! It's our first Halloween together!!!! She's too cute to spook!! (Don't judge me, I have more costumes to post lol)," the reality star wrote on social media. Not judging—just impressed!