Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's Romance Is Going Strong

Casual or not, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's relationship appears to be going strong.

The two were photographed at Chiltern Firehouse, a London restaurant and club, on Tuesday night. The 32-year-old actor and 26-year-old actress left around 3 a.m., got into a waiting car and headed to a hotel, an eyewitness told E! News.

Pattinson and Waterhouse first sparked romance rumors in July, when they were spotted at a movie theater and restaurant and on a post-midnight walk in London, where they engaged in some heavy PDA. A source told E! News at the time that the two are "casually dating" and that the actor "isn't looking for anything serious right now."

In September, a source said that Pattinson and Waterhouse make time for each other in between their work requirements and have both been spending a lot of time in London together.