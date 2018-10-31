Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth's Isn't It Romantic Trailer Has Us Swooning for Valentine's Day

Forget about Halloween! How many more days until Valentine's Day?

While pop culture fans are thinking about their costumes and looks for the spooky day, Rebel Wilson just gave us one big reason to look forward to the most romantic holiday of the year.

In today's all-new Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actress stopped by to discuss her new movie Isn't it Romantic.

She also helped debut the official trailer for our new favorite romantic comedy.

"It's about a girl who hates romantic comedies, which I did in real life because I didn't feel like they were real and then I get flung into a world of romantic comedies and I have two love interests in the film because why not?" she shared with Ellen DeGeneres.