Ariana Grande Covers Up Another Pete Davidson Tattoo

Ariana Grande is distancing herself from Pete Davidson once again.

The 25-year-old "No Tears Left to Cry" singer has covered up her matching "Reborn" tattoo that she got with her ex-fiancé over the summer. In a video posted to Grande's Instagram Story on Tuesday night, the songstress can be seen having a cheers with her pals, with new ink on her hand. In place of the "Reborn" tattoo now appears to be either a feather or a fern.

Grande, who was having a pizza and slumber party with her friends on Tuesday, captioned the post, "I have no words to describe how much I love and am eternally grateful for these human beings who constantly help me turn lemons into lemonade and literally heal me and put me back together."