Ariana Grande Covers Up Another Pete Davidson Tattoo

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Oct. 31, 2018 10:38 AM

Ariana Grande is distancing herself from Pete Davidson once again.

The 25-year-old "No Tears Left to Cry" singer has covered up her matching "Reborn" tattoo that she got with her ex-fiancé over the summer. In a video posted to Grande's Instagram Story on Tuesday night, the songstress can be seen having a cheers with her pals, with new ink on her hand. In place of the "Reborn" tattoo now appears to be either a feather or a fern.

Grande, who was having a pizza and slumber party with her friends on Tuesday, captioned the post, "I have no words to describe how much I love and am eternally grateful for these human beings who constantly help me turn lemons into lemonade and literally heal me and put me back together."

Grande also made an effort to cover up her "Pete" hand tattoo in the days following her split with Davidson, 24. In her first public appearance since calling off her engagement, the singer took the stage for the taping of NBC's A Very Wicked Halloween wearing with a Band-Aid on her left ring finger, which happens to be the exact spot where Grande has a "Pete" tattoo.

In mid-October, it was revealed that the songstress and her Saturday Night Live star beau had ended their engagement, with E! News confirming that Grande gave Davidson back her $100,000 diamond ring.

"She did give the ring back," a source told E! News. "She ended the engagement and felt that was the right thing to do. They are not 100% split but things are very up in the air."

The insider added, "She just knew they had to make a change and it wasn't a good situation the way it was going."

It's been a very difficult time for Grande, who is still mourning the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who passed away just last month.

"Pete has really been there for Ariana," a source recently told E! News. "And she will always have a special place in her heart for him, but told him that right now is not the best time."

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

