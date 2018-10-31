Megyn Kelly Breaks Her Silence After Paparazzi Hound Her Home

Megyn Kelly broke her silence on Wednesday, less than a week after NBC News' cancellation of Megyn Kelly Today over her comments about blackface.

The journalist has been keeping a low profile since her show was shuttered and has not commented on the topic in the days that have followed. However, she did speak out this week after paparazzi continued to gather outside of her New York City home and eventually photograph her and her family.

"For a week paparazzi has been lurking outside my home day & nite. Finally today I took my kids to school. I went out alone 1st, offered them donuts &begged them to just take their pic of me & to leave my kids alone when they emerged. All were nice. Except the Dailymail...," the mother of three tweeted.

"The DailyMail 1st published photos of my husb IN OUR HOME & then *did* photog my kids, trailed us to my daughter's school, & secretly videotaped my 7-yr-old child (her classmates too) & posted it. THIS IS NOT RIGHT," she tweeted.

The website published shots of her husband, Douglas Brent, looking down at the street through their window and of Kelly outside their apartment on the street, but did not appear to publish photos of her daughter.