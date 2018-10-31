The Vanderpump Rules Season 7 Trailer Is an Emotional Roller Coaster

Bravo
by Chris Harnick | Wed., Oct. 31, 2018 9:42 AM
Bravo
Is there something in the water at SUR? Because the Vanderpump Rules season seven trailer is full of explosive moments and heightened emotions, but that's not to say there isn't some happiness sprinkled throughout the video, which you can see below.
The dramatic season seven trailer opens with Lisa Vanderpump toasting the engaged couple, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.
"Tonight is the night where many of us thought would never happen," LVP tells the assembled crowd in the trailer below. "He has had a very emotional year, as a few other people here have."
And here come the emotions. There's Lala Kent yelling at James Kennedy's GF Raquel, the married couple Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz going at it, and Tom Sandavol potentially outing Ariana Madix's past with a woman.
"Your relationship is in trouble," Lisa tells an unseen cast member. Uh oh.
However, it's not all screaming matches and accusations. The Pump Rules cast does get to have some fun this season, as you can see from the dancing, partying, dinosaur costumes, birthday parties and fake sex moans.
The new season will also feature the opening of Sandavol and Schwartz's TomTom.
"Life is all about the obstacles you overcome and the challenges you rise to," LVP says.
Stay to the end of the trailer to see James have a breakdown with Lisa, Jax and Brittany in therapy and more dramatic moments.
The trailer was first posted by People.
Vanderpump Rules season seven premieres Monday, Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. on Brav.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
