Brace Yourself: Andy Cohen and Debra Winger's Interview Is So Painfully Awkward to Watch

Brace yourself because we didn't know this level of cringe was possible.

It was just another night on Watch What Happens Live! when Andy Cohen kicked off a new round of his late-night staple, "Plead the Fifth," with guest Debra Winger on Tuesday. While the segment tends to ignite some chatter because of the personal questions the stars can choose to answer, this time, people got talking for a different reason. Simply, it was so, so awkward.

For some quick background, the game involves a few questions that the guest can either answer truthfully or "plead the fifth," but they can only plead the fifth one time.

Cohen kicked off with: "Who was the biggest pig or misogynist you've ever met in Hollywood?"

Winger responded indirectly with, "He's already under indictment, so...," which Cohen interpreted as a reference to Harvey Weinstein.

What followed was where things started to get uncomfortable.