Superman, Is That You? See Henry Cavill's New Look for The Witcher

  By
by Chris Harnick | Wed., Oct. 31, 2018 7:50 AM

The Witcher, Henry Cavill

Netflix

Superman's got a brand-new look. The first image of Henry Cavill in The Witcher is here and it sure is something.

Cavill's curly black locks are nowhere to be found as Geralt of Rivia. He's kind of like a beefy Lucius Malfoy from Harry Potter. The photo comes as production on The Witcher officially begins in Hungary. Not content with just the above photo of Cavill as the iconic character? There's also video. Look at that smolder.

Netflix's new series is based on the best-selling fantasy series of the same name. Cavill's character, Geralt of Rivia, is described by Netflix as a "solitary monster hunter," who is struggling to find his place in a world where people are often more wicked than the mystical beasts. "But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together," Netflix said in the series description.

Photos

Stars Who Played Multiple Superheroes

The cast of the fantasy series also includes Eamon Farren as Cahir, Joey Batey as Jaskier, Lars Mikkelsen as Stregobor, Royce Pierreson as Istredd, Maciej Musiał as Sir Lazlo, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte as Dara, and Anna Shaffer as Triss. The sprawling ensemble cast also includes Rebecca Benson, Shane Attwooll, Luke Neal, Matthew Neal, Tobi Bamtefa, Sonny Serki, Roderick Hill, Inge Beckmann, Charlotte O'Leary, Natasha Culzac, Amit Shah and Tom Canton.

Netflix previously announced Freya Allan as Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Jodhi May as Calanthe, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson as Eist, Adam Levy as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring as Tissaia, Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla, Therica Wilson-Read as Sabrina, and Millie Brady as Renfri.

No premiere date has been announced aside from 2019.

What do you think of Cavill's look as Geralt of Rivia? Tell us on Twitter!

