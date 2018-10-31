Meghan Markle Wears a See-Through Skirt on Final Day of the Royal Tour

Meghan Markle made headlines after she wore a navy sweater and pleated skirt by Givenchy to her walkabout of Rotorua, New Zealand with Prince Harry on Wednesday. Royal admirers noted that her skirt was see-through—giving well-wishers a glimpse at her undergarments.

It's unclear whether the fashion choice was a wardrobe malfunction or simply just an intentional, bolder look. While the royals have been known to dress conservatively for official engagements, Meghan hasn't been afraid to break royal protocol. Either way, Meghan looked gorgeous as she smiled and greeted fans in the crowd. She accessorized her outfit with navy suede Manolo Blahnik BB pumps and Boh Ronga Disco Logo gold studs. She also tucked her hair back into a cute little bun—one of the duchess' signature hairstyles.

If it was the former, it wouldn't have been Meghan's first fashion faux-pas on the royal tour. During an earlier stop in Tonga, Meghan wore a red Self-Portrait dress and accidentally left on the tag.