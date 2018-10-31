Today Co-Hosts Time Travel to the '80s for Halloween: See Their Epic Transformations!

The Today co-hosts really shook it up this Halloween.

As is the annual tradition, the NBC crew totally got into the holiday spirit on Wednesday when they unveiled this year's costume theme: the '80s! After delivering their traditional broadcast, the show transformed into decades past and showcased the best of the decade's movies and music.

With Nightly News anchor Lester Holt narrating the entire segment, the anchors transformed into the 1980s most prominent figures and kicked off with Willie Geist as none other than Ferrie Bueller, leopard vest, marching band and all.

Dylan Dreyer and Al Roker followed as Back to the Future's Marty McFly and Dr. Emmett Brown. Not to fret—there was a DeLorean and a hover board.