Jennifer Lopez Says It's Easier to Date Alex Rodriguez Than Ben Affleck

Compared to her ex-boyfriends, Jennifer Lopez says dating Alex Rodriguez is a breeze.

In the December issue of InStyle (on newsstands Nov. 9), the 49-year-old Second Act actress ruminates on how dating in Hollywood has changed since the dawn of social media. Take, for example, Lopez's high-profile relationship with Ben Affleck, which ended in 2004. The extensive media coverage surrounding their romance was intense, but the former couple fed into it by doing joint interviews and lambasting the media in her "Jenny From the Block" video.

"Jennifer and Ben were asking for it with that video," says Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, who runs Lopez's company, Nuyorican Productions, and also wrote Second Act. "I told her, 'I'm selling you as a maid [in the film Maid in Manhattan], and you guys are driving around in Bentleys?'" But, as Goldsmith-Thomas points out, "It's 16 years later. I'm sure Ben Affleck is more mature, too."

Lopez admits dating was "actually worse" back then. "It was just crazy. Now at least I can show you who I am a little bit. Back then you just believed anything you read on the cover of a tabloid," she tells the magazine. "Many times it wasn't true, or it was like a third of the truth."