Tyler Perry Is Saying Goodbye to Madea in 2019: "It's Time for Me to Kill that Old Bitch"

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Oct. 31, 2018 6:13 AM
Tyler Perry is saying goodbye to his beloved character Madea.
"It's time for me to kill that old bitch," the director told SiriusXM host Bevy Smith on Monday's episode of Bevelations. "I'm tired, man. I'm tired."
The character's death may come sooner than fans think. Perry revealed he actually shot A Madea Family Funeral two years ago; however, he didn't want to go straight from Boo! A Madea Halloween and Boo. 2! A Madea Halloween to another Madea movie. So, he decided to release Acrimony, starring Taraji P. Henson, and, Nobody's Fool, his new movie starring Tiffany Haddish, first.
"We're going to say goodbye in '19," he said. "I just don't want to be her age playing her."
Perry introduced Madea in 1999 in his play "I Can Do Bad All by Myself." He then released and starred in several films as the character, including Diary of a Mad Black Woman, Madea's Family Reunion, Meet the Browns, Madea Goes to Jail, Madea's Witness Protection and more. According to Variety, Perry based the character on his own mother, as well as Eddie Murphy's performance in Nutty Professor II: The Klumps.
Still, the new movie won't be fans' only opportunity to bid Madea adieu. Perry also said he's going on a "farewell tour" next year.
"All of the originals—we're going to go out there and do it again," he said, referencing the original stage play's cast.
Watch the video to see his interview.
