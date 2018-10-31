"That Was Traumatic!" Watch as a Panicked Ariana Grande Accidentally Gets Hurt in a Haunted Escape Room With James Corden

Back when Ariana Grande filmed her "Carpool Karaoke" segment for The Late Late Show in August, she and James Corden took a detour to visit 60OUT Escape Rooms' The Orphanage. That part of the sketch didn't air until Tuesday—just in time for Halloween, her favorite holiday.

"I love being scared," Grande said. "I think it's so much fun."

The "God Is a Woman" singer added she'll often visit haunted houses. "Usually escape rooms aren't that scary, but I do love escape rooms," she told the late-night host. "We should do one."

"I've never done one," Corden said. "I'd do one with you."

Once they stepped inside, Grande wasn't as brave as she'd made herself out to be.

"Oh, it's dark!" she screamed. "No, no, no, no, no!"

As lights flickered and mysterious sounds echoed through the hallways, Grande's panic only intensified. "You told me it was an escape room," she shrieked. "Oh, my God! What the f--k?"