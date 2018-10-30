Rich Kids of Beverly Hills Star Roxy Sowlaty Is Engaged!

Roxy Sowlaty is now engaged!

The former Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star said "Yes" to her boyfriend Nicolas Bijan when he surprised her in Paris and proposed on the famous "love lock bridge." Roxy, an interior designer, was apparently in the City of Love on a girl's trip when Nicolas arrived and popped the question with an 8 carat diamond ring.

Nicolas, who runs the highly touted Bijan menswear store on Rodeo Drive, posted an Instagram video about showing up announced in Paris. "I'm coming to surprise you," he said in a sing-song voice. "You have no idea."

When Nicolas showed up on the bridge, Roxy looked confused and asked what he was doing there. He got down on one knee and she immediately accepted.

The 30-year-old designer posted sweet photos from the proposal, including one of her with her mouth agape while looking at the ring. "Still can't believe this happened!!!!!!!! And can't stop crying!! You are my everything," she captioned one image.