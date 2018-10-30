You Better Beliebe It: Justin Bieber Has Shaved His Head

"What Do You Mean?" Justin Bieber has shaved his head? Oh baby, baby, baby it's real.

The singer chopped off his luscious blonde locks on Tuesday and showed off his new 'do in a selfie on his Instagram story.

Bieber had been sporting his long hair for quite awhile, often using bandannas, sweat bands, or hats to keep it out of his face. His shorter, skater-boy type of hairdo really came into fruition late last year and then grew out to reach the base of his neck. His blonde hair plays a significant role in so many of his photos, whether he's playing an intense game of soccer or running into a building.

Up until today, Bieber and his fiancée Hailey Baldwin both had long blonde hair, but perhaps he found a new Purpose to debut his updated look.