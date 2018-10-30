Beyoncé's Toni Braxton-Inspired Halloween Costume Is a Masterpiece

Things Beyoncédid? That.

After an epic weekend of star-studded Halloween celebrations and the elaborate get-ups that followed, the real MVP dusted off her costume closet for one unforgettable tribute to a music icon. In a nod to the one and only Toni Braxton and her self-titled album from the early '90s, Bey transformed into what she's dubbed "Phoni Braxton."

From the sassy pixie cut to the light wash denim and gold accessories, not even Toni herself could believe just how perfectly she pulled it off.

"Phoni Braxton!? NEVER!!! How do you look better than me on MY album cover?" she tweeted. "I LOVE IT, Such a superstar! Thanks for the love sis!"

It's become a tradition for the music superstar to pay homage to her inspirations on Halloween, starting all the way back in 2014 when she and daughter Blue Ivy Carter dressed up as Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson, respectively.