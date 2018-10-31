14 Splurge-Worthy Knee-High Boots to Snag for Fall

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Oct. 31, 2018 6:00 AM
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Fall footwear practically requires its own closet but that doesn't make us love it any less.
We don't have to tell you that this time of year your shoes tend to be bulkier, bigger and of the boot variety. You have your ankle boots, your heels, your flats. But our most favorite of all? The classic knee-high boot.
True, knee-highs are slightly aggressive in the fashion statement department but they're a staple. You can wear 'em with jeans, dresses, skirts—pretty much the whole of your autumn wardrobe.
If you're looking to invest (not only will this shoe last and last, it'll also never go out of style), here are 14 stunners we can't stop looking at.
BUY IT: Tamara Mellon Lucent Suede Boots, $995
BUY IT: JEFFREY CAMPBELL Germany Knee High Boot, $210
BUY IT: MARC FISHER LTD Ulana Knee High Boot, $290
BUY IT: Sam Edelman HUTTON BOOT, $225
BUY IT: Dolce Vita Kylar Boots, $230
BUY IT: RAYE X STONE_COLD_FOX AUSTIN BOOT, $198
BUY IT: Free People ADIRONDACK TALL BOOT, $298
BUY IT: Sigerson Morrison Haliey Boots, $695
BUY IT: JEFFREY CAMPBELL Vertex Knee High Boot, $280
BUY IT: CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN Knee-High Boot, $1,295
BUY IT: Alice + Olivia Rosslyn, $595
BUY IT: Brian Atwood Vixen Boots, $795
BUY IT: SAM EDELMAN Hai Knee High Boot, $200
Our kind of investment!
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
