14 Splurge-Worthy Knee-High Boots to Snag for Fall

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Oct. 31, 2018 6:00 AM

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Fall footwear practically requires its own closet but that doesn't make us love it any less.

We don't have to tell you that this time of year your shoes tend to be bulkier, bigger and of the boot variety. You have your ankle boots, your heels, your flats. But our most favorite of all? The classic knee-high boot.
True, knee-highs are slightly aggressive in the fashion statement department but they're a staple. You can wear 'em with jeans, dresses, skirts—pretty much the whole of your autumn wardrobe.

If you're looking to invest (not only will this shoe last and last, it'll also never go out of style), here are 14 stunners we can't stop looking at.

Studded

BUY IT:  Tamara Mellon Lucent Suede Boots, $995

Red Leather

BUY IT:  JEFFREY CAMPBELL Germany Knee High Boot, $210

Ginger Snap Suede

BUY IT:  MARC FISHER LTD Ulana Knee High Boot, $290

White Leather

BUY IT:  Sam Edelman HUTTON BOOT, $225

Taupe Suede

BUY IT:  Dolce Vita Kylar Boots, $230

Western Boot

BUY IT:  RAYE X STONE_COLD_FOX AUSTIN BOOT, $198 

Taupe Riding Boot

BUY IT:  Free People ADIRONDACK TALL BOOT, $298

Leopard Print

BUY IT:  Sigerson Morrison Haliey Boots, $695

Snakeprint

BUY IT:  JEFFREY CAMPBELL Vertex Knee High Boot, $280

Metallic

BUY IT:  CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN Knee-High Boot, $1,295

Black Suede

BUY IT:  Alice + Olivia Rosslyn, $595

Lace-Up Leopard

BUY IT:  Brian Atwood Vixen Boots, $795

Paprika Suede

BUY IT:  SAM EDELMAN Hai Knee High Boot, $200

Our kind of investment! 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

