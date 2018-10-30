Victoria Beckham to Receive the Fashion Icon Award at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

It's official: Victoria Beckham is the most fashionable woman out there.

OK, there are a lot of stylish women in the world, but Beckham has proven year after year that she is iconic, fashionable and oh so chic, which is why she is the recipient of the first-ever Fashion Icon Award at the upcoming 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.

On Tuesday, E! announced that the 44-year-old designer, and creative director of Victoria Beckham, would be the honoree for the Fashion Icon Award at their inaugural People's Choice Awards live show next weekend on Nov. 11.

"I feel so honored to be receiving the first ever fashion icon award at the E! People's Choice Awards. This year I am celebrating 10 Years of my brand, and this is a wonderful way to mark that decade," Beckham said in a press release. "I am so grateful to be the inaugural recipient. I love what I do, and love that I have been given the opportunity to empower women through my collections. November 11 will be a very special moment for me."