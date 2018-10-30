Lyric McHenry's Cause of Death Revealed as Man Is Charged With Concealing Her Body

New details surrounding Lyric McHenry's death are being released two and a half months after her body was discovered on a New York City sidewalk.

According to an affidavit obtained by E! News, the reality TV personality and producer died as a result of an overdose of cocaine, alcohol and heroine. Additionally, a 29-year-old man by the name of Alexis Meija-Ramirez was arrested and charged with concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

The criminal complaint states that in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 14, Meija-Ramirez and "two other male individuals" placed McHenry's body above the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx neighborhood. It was through an official police investigation, "video surveillance from different locations, review of phone records and interviews with witnesses" that an arrest was made, according to the document.

E! News has confirmed Meija-Ramirez is currently out on bail.

As previously reported, 26-year-old Lyric—who rose to fame opposite EJ Johnsonon reality series EJNYC—was found dead following a birthday celebration in NYC.