Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Take Their Romance Down Under

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have taken their romance down under.

The lovebirds jetted off to Sydney this week, where the reality star is scheduled to appear at Marquee Nightclub for Halloween tomorrow. Ahead of the public appearance, the pair spent some free time enjoying the sights together on Tuesday and were snapped witch Disick's arm draped over Richie's shoulders on the street.

During the day, the 20-year-old star paid a visit to the Taronga Zoo, where she playfully got up close to some animals, including a kangaroo and a koala. At one point, the star sweetly rubbed noses with the animal.

The couple also spent some time on a boat and the model shared a snap of herself posing in front of the Sydney Opera House in a bikini. "I love the Opera," she captioned the shot.