Naomi Watts Joins Game of Thrones Prequel at HBO

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Oct. 30, 2018 1:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Naomi Watts, Golden Camera Awards

Georg Wendt/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

The Game of Thrones prequel series just got one step closer to happening: Naomi Watts has signed on to star, E! News has confirmed.

Set way before the events of Game of Thrones, the prequel, which is still a pilot, hails from Jane Goldman of X-Men: First Class fame and A Song of Ice and Fire scribe George R.R. Martin. Goldman would serve as showrunner. There's no official title just yet. Watts, who dipped her toe in American TV with the short-lived Gypsy on Netflix, will play a character described as "a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret."

The potential series is set thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones. "Only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros' history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend…it's not the story we think we know," the series' cryptic logline reads.

Photos

Everything the Game of Thrones Cast Has Said About Their Final Scenes

The final season of Game of Thrones will debut in 2019. As you can imagine, details are being kept under wraps, but you can expect a finale that won't please fans—it will be a series finale after all.

"I think a TV series that's spanned eight, nine years is an incredibly difficult thing to end," GoT star Kit Harington told MTV at TIFF. "I think not everyone's going to be happy, you know, and you can't please everyone. My favorite TV shows are Sopranos, Breaking Bad, and The Wire, and they all ended in a way that…It's never going to satisfy you."

Winter is coming…in 2019.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Naomi Watts , Game Of Thrones , , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Ricki Lake Wouldn't Do "The Ricki Lake" Show In 2018

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

These Are the Best Spooky TV Episodes For a Cozy Night In

Bobby Dodd, Danielle Bergman, Married at First Sight

Your Favorite Married at First Sight Couples Just Revealed the Sex of Their Babies

Riverdale

The Salaries of Riverdale, Queer Eye and More TV Stars Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Shannen Doherty, Charmed, Madeleine Mantock, Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery

Shannen Doherty Defends Charmed Remake, Asks Fans to Think About What Original Show Meant to Them

Dirty John, Connie Britton

Connie Britton's New Show Dirty John Looks So Sinister It'll Leave You Shook

Tell Me a Story, Paul Wesley

See Paul Wesley in a Mature Version of Three Little Pigs for Tell Me a Story

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.