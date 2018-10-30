Danny Amendola's Miami Behavior May Cost Him Olivia Culpo and Bianca Peters

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Oct. 30, 2018 1:09 PM

Olivia Culpo, Danny Amendola

Instagram

Danny Amendola doesn't appear to be impressing the ladies in his life.

Over the weekend, photos surfaced of the NFL star getting close with local CBS sports journalist Bianca Peters in Miami Beach.

The pictures didn't exactly impress Danny's girlfriend Olivia Culpo who was working on the set of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition after the photos surfaced.

"Olivia is very disappointed and shocked about the photos that came out with Danny getting cozy with another girl," a source shared with E! News. "He has assured her that nothing is going on between them and that he is really happy with Olivia. Olivia is not totally buying it."

Fast-forward to today and a source tells us that Bianca wants nothing to do with the Miami Dolphins football player.

Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola's Cutest Pics

Danny Amendola, Bianca Peters

MEGA

"Bianca and Danny met just a few nights before they were spotted on the beach. They were at a house party and then were both part of a group that decided to go to the beach over the weekend," a source shared with E! News. "Danny is new to Miami and Bianca had no idea he had a girlfriend. She is not in that world. She was a CBS journalist who is just starting her own media company."

Our insider continued, "Now that she understands the situation, she has no plans to see him again. She does not want to be dragged into this."

That leaves fans wondering what Olivia wants to do with all this information. While she hasn't addressed the situation head on, some followers are applauding her positivity as she reached another career milestone.

"Shooting for @si_swimsuit!! I've dreamed of this since I was a little girl and today could not have felt more surreal," she previously wrote on Instagram. "I still feel like I'm dreaming."

But according to those close to her, Olivia isn't sure what to believe and how to proceed in the romance department.

"The status of their relationship is up in the air," a source shared. "Everyone around her has urged her to cut ties with him... her friends think that it's best for her to move on."

