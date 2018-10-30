Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys a Night Out With "Fling" Luka Sabbat

Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a night out on the town with Luka Sabbat on Monday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and actor were photographed driving off together around 1:30 a.m. after hanging out with a group of friends at a West Hollywood establishment.

Kourtney kept it cute and casual for the evening by rocking a black jacket and slicking her hair back into a high ponytail.

"She was all dressed up and looked very happy," an insider told E! News. "She didn't care that anyone saw them together and she was smiling over at him."

The outing came just a few days after Luka was photographed holding hands with a mystery woman during a night out at a club. While a second source told E! News "Kourtney is not seeing Luka at the moment" and that "they were never official," the new photos certainly raised a few eyebrows.

"Kourtney doesn't care, and she's just having fun," the first source reassured. "She's just going with it and not concerned about what it is or isn't going to be. She's attracted to him and she likes him. There are no strings attached at all. It's a fling."