Why Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Just Might Be Ready For Marriage

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
by Sarah Grossbart | Wed., Oct. 31, 2018 3:00 AM
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Kylie Jenner is hardly the first person to claim that she marches to the beat of her own drum. Except when the beauty mogul subscribes to a new rhythm she's likely to convert several million fans along the way, her devotees suddenly claiming they never really liked that staid cadence everyone else was listening to anyway.
That is to say that things just work out for the 21-year-old multi-millionaire. Take the time she bumped into longtime family friend Travis Scott at 2017's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. She had always assumed the Grammy-nominated rapper didn't really like her, she recently admitted to GQ, because they had never exchanged more than a few words in all the years he'd been a member of brother-in-law Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music family. But standing in the California dessert, there was just something there.
"So he said, 'I'm going back on tour—what do we want to do about this?' Because we obviously liked each other," she shared of their suddenly blazing spark. "And I was like, 'I guess I'm going with you." Next thing she knew, she was climbing aboard his tour bus, committing to a second date in Wallingford, Conn., a third in New York City, a fourth in Pittsburgh and so on. "We rode off into the sunset."
In the year and a half since, the sun hasn't gone down on them. A relationship that began on a whim only strengthened as they criss-crossed the country in confined quarters. "We would just go to these random cities. We got to not be who we really were," she explained off taking their pairing off-grid. "Like, if we were in L.A., I feel like it would've been way different. Everything happened for a reason. We weren't going out as 'Kylie and Trav.' We would just be in Cleveland, walking the street for hours. We would go on walks, and no one would bother us."
That unfettered feeling didn't change even as they faced their first major relationship hurdle. Learning you're expecting mere weeks into dating tops the unwritten list of "challenges that can break a couple up," but Kylie seemingly just shrugged at the news. This was something she'd always wanted, so why shouldn't now be the perfect time? And if she was going to have a baby, she was doing it her way. "My family knows that I do whatever I'm going to do," she told GQ of her default M.O. "I've been that way my whole life."
Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Handling pregnancy Kylie-style meant tuning out the haters and dropping out of sight, letting her Instagram go idle even as rumors of her pregnancy lit up the Internet.
It wasn't until after Stormi Webster's February arrival that she acknowledged the news that, yes, she had a baby and yes, the hard-to-read Scott, 26, was a present father. What's more, the pregnancy had achieved the seemingly impossible: it had made the young, unseasoned couple, at one point based some 1,500 miles apart, stronger than ever. Today they call Scott's Houston pad, his L.A. mansion and Kylie's Calabasas spread home—"We never miss a night with each other," she told Vogue Australia—but they also have a new, joint property, a seven-bedroom Beverly Hills abode the Kylie Cosmetics founder negotiated down to $13.45 million, a mere fraction of her reported $900 million wealth.
A new relationship status could be next. An insider tells E! News that the pair, who have taken to publicly calling each other "wifey" and "hubby", could soon put a little weight behind those titles. "Kylie and Travis have definitely discussed getting married," reveals the insider. "They are not engaged right now, but have talked about it and it's only a matter of time."
When that day comes, expect a gesture at least as large as a month-long second date. Scott, who performed his 2017 Birds Eye View tour while strapped inside a giant, flying mechanical bird, isn't big on subtly. After Kylie gave birth he skipped the standard jewelry push present in favor of a $1.4 million Ferrari La Ferrari, that particular model no longer in production adding to the one-of-its-kind allure. And he followed that up with a vintage Rolls Royce for her 21st birthday this August. (That is after he filled the front yard and walkway of their home with hundreds of red roses.)
And when it comes to the ring, it has to at least be as grand as the $60,000 diamond-studded butterfly choker he commissioned for her 20th birthday last year. "She has expressed what type of ring she would want Travis to buy her," the insider explains. "It would definitely be over the top."
Because that's just what the Missouri City, Tex. native does. "Travis is very generous and always wants to give Kylie presents," the insider says of the musician, who's perfected the art of the "just because" flowers. "He always goes out of his way to make sure she feels special."
Who knew this was lurking behind the "Butterfly Effect" rapper's taciturn exterior?
Yes, he can't stand photo shoots, admits to being "impatient as a motherf--ker," and he'd rather not with the whole fame thing. But if that's what it takes to be with Kylie, she of the under-the-microscope existence and 117 million Instagram followers? Okay, yeah, he's in.
"I don't think he's really cool with it," she acknowledged in their joint GQ cover interview, "but he deals with it, because we love each other and we have a family. For sure, I know he doesn't like the attention. That's why we just go the extra mile to keep our relationship super private, or like, if he has events or something, I won't come. Because I want him to do his own thing. I want him to be him. I don't want it to be Kylie and Trav. If people don't ever see us together, that's okay with me, because we just do our thing."
She does, however, support him unconditionally and thus will be hitting the road next month, once again joining him on tour. Though this time he'll have an extra fan in his cheering section, Scott loathe to miss out on too much time with Stormi and risk forgoing even the smallest of milestones.
After all it was each grin and tummy time achievement that really cemented the twosome. "Stormi will do something new, like she just started smiling, and Kylie knows that only Travis can really understand what it feels like to see your baby smile for the first time," a source told E! News of the duo just a month into their parenting journey. "It's a special feeling for Kylie that she has never had before. They are so happy with their little family and for all the new love it has brought out between them."
Becoming a dad afforded Scott the chance to prove he was more than just a talented performer with a knack for gift giving. Though Kylie expected nothing less than devoted, hands-on parenting from her guy, the rest of her siblings were sufficiently impressed with how he volunteered for night duty and worked to find small ways to let Kylie know how much he appreciated her as a mother and a partner. "Things really came full circle once Stormi was born and they now have an unbreakable bond," another insider revealed. "Travis has been fully accepted into the family and everyone is in love with their little family they created."
Which, in that case, why not let it grow? Because marriage isn't the only milestone the pair are eyeing.
In a Snapchat Q&A earlier this month, Kylie revealed she definitely will welcome another little Webster "but, 'When?' is the question and I'm definitely not ready right this second." But if it were to just happen again, well...that wouldn't be the worst thing ever.
Eager to grow her desired large family, a source tells E! News Kylie intends to give Stormi a sibling "sooner rather than later." Despite a slate of upcoming work commitments, Forbes' cover girl "wouldn't be upset at all if she got pregnant," says the source, "and feels like what's meant to be is meant to be."
Aside from sacrificing her favorite sushi rolls, she loved being pregnant, calling the whole process "such a perfect experience." And she was especially fond of the part that came after Stormi's arrival. "Being a mom is her true calling and this is what she does best," says the source. "She wants lots of babies and for them to be close in age. She is excited and can't wait for that to happen and to make Stormi a big sister."
This time when she gets that news she plans to unleash snippets of her doctor appointments and In-N-Out cravings in real time. "I would love to share more of that with you guys," she admitted on Snapchat.
Fans can expect to be privy to her name debates—"I haven't found anything that I 'love' love," she said, "but I definitely want another girl, hopefully, and I want her to have a really feminine name,"—and all the ways Scott spoils his gals.
While Stormi looks like Mom, Kylie notes, "She is obsessed with her dad, though, They have this crazy connection and she's definitely a daddy's girl."
Which, at this point, who isn't? The surprise pairing that sprang out of the California desert has been picking up steam and supporters ever since, somehow transforming into one of Hollywood's most solid—and influential—pairs in a matter of 18 months. And while it certainly seems Kylie is the most likely of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings to make her way down the aisle and give matriarch Kris Jenner her 10th grandchild, none of that will really change what she has with Scott. As she told GQ, "We're a family now."
Some things just have a way of working themselves out.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?