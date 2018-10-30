How Natalie Portman Finally Forged Female Friendships in Hollywood

Natalie Portman has always been a girl's girl.

But as the actress says in the December 2018 issue of Vanity Fair, it took nearly three decades for her to befriend other women in Hollywood. "I've been working for 25 years," Portman says. "I've never had friendships in my industry until now. You're usually the [only] girl in the movie."

The 37-year-old actress says the birth of the Time's Up movement last year galvanized her peers, uniting many for the first time. "It's made us come together," the Oscar winner says. "We're actively gathering. Just the power of us getting to know other women in our own industry and sharing information that can help us be safer, more productive, more successful."

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson likens their peer network to a "sisterhood."

"Natalie reached out and I thought, 'Why don't I know the other women in my industry?'" Larson says. "Within days we were sitting in circles talking. We learned that our personal experiences were not so personal. We had all gone through similar things, and through that shared experience we could identify tangible things we could influence for positive change."