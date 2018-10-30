Cardi B Says Her Fashion Nova Line Looks High-End Like Gucci

Cardi B's new collaboration is for women of all ages and sizes that was to drip in style (on a budget).

Over the years, the "Money" rapper's style has been a combination of awe-striking, designer fashion (See: Her back-to-back outfits from Paris Fashion Week) and an occasional Fashion Nova fit. She's the queen of mixing high and low fashion. Yet, she has consistently relied on the e-commerce site for curve-hugging styles (most that cost less than $50) to pair with her diamonds, designer shoes and long, sparkling nails.

Now, the New York-born entertainer is taking her partnership with the brand to the next level, making it easier for every woman to mix high and low. Or, better yet, she's helping consumers shop for budget-friendly pieces that make them look like a million dollars.