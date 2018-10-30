Your Favorite Married at First Sight Couples Just Revealed the Sex of Their Babies

The Married at First Sight family is seeing a whole lot of pink!

Just one week after Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd announced they were expecting their first child, E! News has learned that they are having a little girl.

"The day we found out we were having a baby girl was so special. Bobby was just sure it was a boy and I felt like I knew it was a girl," the couple said in a statement to E! News. "I had been having extremely vivid dreams about finding out the gender and I always dreamt girl! When we found out, both of us were just so overwhelmed by joy! We cannot wait to meet and hold her!"

The couple will allow Lifetime cameras to follow their pregnancy journey on Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After? that also features Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico.