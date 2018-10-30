Barbra Streisand's Honest Review of A Star Is Born May Surprise You

Introducing Barbra Streisand the movie critic!

It's no secret that the majority of critics and moviegoers alike are impressed with A Star Is Born starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. In fact, the film continues to receive Oscar buzz and it's only October.

But for some pop culture fans, they want to know what the cast of the 1976 film think about the new remake.

Believe it or not, Barbra hasn't seen the entire version just yet. At the same time, she likes what she has seen thus far.

"I haven't seen it completed. Bradley [Cooper] did show me the opening. I was surprised by how similar it was to my version," Barbra shared with the New York Times. "I loved how he used the drag bar. I thought that was new and interesting. What I've seen of the film I really liked."