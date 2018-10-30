The Salaries of Riverdale, Queer Eye and More TV Stars Will Make Your Jaw Drop

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Oct. 30, 2018 8:58 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Riverdale, Comic-Con 2018, candids

Kylie Gayer/E! News

Have you ever wondered just how much the cast of your favorite TV show is being paid?

Well, wonder no more because Variety has just published a new report that shows how much TV's top stars earn per episode. In the report, the salaries of the actors are calculated per episode, detailing what show the star is on, what network or streaming service and what genre of show.

In the comedy department, according to the report, John Goodman is making $375,000 per episode for ABC series The Conners, the same salary as his co-stars Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert. While over on HBO (cable), Jennifer Garner is making $150,000 per episode for her series Camping.

Read

Sofia Vergara Tops Highest-Paid TV Actresses List for the 7th Time

Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness

In the unscripted category, Kelly Clarkson reportedly makes $14 million per season for the NBC reality competition show The Voice. Breaking that down into an average 25 episodes would mean she makes about $560,000 an episode. Meanwhile, for his ABC show, Alec Baldwin Show, Alec Baldwin makes $300,000 episode.

Comparatively, the cast of Netflix's Queer Eye series makes $7,500 each per episode of their hit show.

Stranger Things

Netflix

On the drama side, Javier Bardem will earn $1.2 million per episode for his upcoming, untitled series with Amazon and Amblin TV. Meanwhile, Julia Roberts is making $600,000 per episode for her new Amazon series Homecoming.

For their upcoming Apple series, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston will each earn $1.1 million per episode, while Steve Carell will earn $600,000 per episode. Norman Reedus, the star of AMC's The Walking Dead, earns $1 million an episode.

As for the cast of Netflix's Stranger Things, top stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown are each earning $350,000 per episode this season. And over on the CW, the four top stars of RiverdaleCole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and KJ Apa—each earn $40,000 an episode.

To see the complete report, head on over to Variety.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Riverdale , Money , Apple News , Top Stories , TV
Latest News
Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Barbra Streisand's Honest Review of A Star Is Born May Surprise You

Kate Middleton, Duchess Catherine

Kate Middleton Plays Tennis in Heels Like a Pro

Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Netflix

Celebrate Queer Eye's Fab 5 and Their Flawless & Fun Friendship

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman's Kids Make a Cameo in Big Little Lies Season 2

Shannen Doherty, Charmed, Madeleine Mantock, Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery

Shannen Doherty Defends Charmed Remake, Asks Fans to Think About What Original Show Meant to Them

Dirty John, Connie Britton

Connie Britton's New Show Dirty John Looks So Sinister It'll Leave You Shook

Tell Me a Story, Paul Wesley

See Paul Wesley in a Mature Version of Three Little Pigs for Tell Me a Story

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.