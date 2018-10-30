Meghan Markle Recycles a Dress From Her First Public Outing With Prince Harry

If you're having dress déjà vu with Meghan Markle's latest look, here's why.

Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex continued the royal tour of New Zealand on Tuesday with a reception at the Auckland War Memorial Museum in Auckland, hosted by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

As is expected from the pair at this point, the parents-to-be looked elegant in coordinated shades of blue—Harry in a navy suit jacket and trousers and Meghan in a navy ruffled midi dress with double-breasted buttons.

It seems the star took a page out of sister-in-law Kate Middleton's playbook and recycled that look as Markle first donned the dress more than a year ago in May 2017.

At the time, it was a special occasion for the future duchess as she cheered Prince Harry on from the sidelines at the Audi Polo Challenge while he competed on horseback. The two were not engaged at the time and the outing marked the first public event Markle attended with the royal, though mostly separately. Afterward, the still-private pair snuck a kiss in the parking lot, a moment that was captured by photographers.

A few months later, they made their first official joint appearance hand in hand at the 2017 Invictus Games in September.