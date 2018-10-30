EXCLUSIVE!

Connie Britton's New Show Dirty John Looks So Sinister It'll Leave You Shook

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Oct. 30, 2018 8:00 AM

Dirty John has already given us some amazing shots of series star and executive producer Connie Britton's hair, and done its best to turn us off of dating, and now in E! News' exclusive sneak peek below, Dirty John is doing its best to truly f—king scare us.

What started as a love story quickly turned sinister and this trailer puts the emphasis on the sinister part.

"He sees who I am," Britton's Debra says in the sneak peek below. "I've never had that before."

And it was all a lie.

Dirty John is based on the articles and true crime podcast from Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard and tells the story of the romance between Debra and John Meehan (Eric Bana), but it's no ordinary romance. The story quickly becomes one about denial, manipulation and a fight to live. In addition to Britton and Bana, the series stars Julia Garner as Debra's daughter Terra, Juno Temple as Debra's other daughter Veronica, and Jean Smart as Debra's mother Arlane.

"Don't I deserve to have love in my life?" Debra asks in the teaser above.

"I think this is it for you," Arlane says.

All this is said between shots of John's nefarious acts, drugs, money and violence. Looks like Dirty John will keep the Halloween scares coming all the until after Thanksgiving.

Dirty John premieres Sunday, Nov. 25 at 10 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

