Kim Kardashian Shares the Real Reason She'll Always Defend Kanye West

Kim Kardashian isn't afraid to stand behind her husband Kanye West—no matter how controversial his political views may be.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appeared on Saturday's episode of The Messy Truth with Van Jones and defended her spouse's right to voice his opinion.

West made headlines several times this year for his views on President Donald Trump. He's called the commander-in-chief his "brother" and claimed they're "both dragon energy" on Twitter. He's also shown his support for Trump by wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat and giving a passionate speech about the president during a guest appearance on Saturday Night Live. He's even met with Trump a few times, including during a recent trip to the White House.

However, West's controversial comments haven't just been about Trump. The "Gold Digger" rapper also came under fire this fall after he tweeted about abolishing the 13th amendment. He later clarified he meant "amend" versus "abolish." In addition, he received backlash this summer after he suggested slavery "sounds like a choice." He later issued an apology.

Despite all of the criticism, Kardashian continues to stand by her man.

"Look, I always say this: It takes him about four years to write a song to communicate what he wants to say. So when he tweets something in two seconds—what's going on in his mind, and what he thinks and what he's trying to say—he might not be the best communicator but he has the best heart and I know what he means," Kardashian told Jones. "I believe in him, and I believe that his message of what the hat represents to him is maybe different [than] what it represents to other people. He is very mindful about that.... Maybe [he] doesn't express that. But what it means to him is something totally different, and I trust in him that he will explain that in his own way."