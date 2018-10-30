Tiffany Haddish Has Big Plans for All Those Unsolicited Dick Pics

Make no mistake: Tiffany Haddish is a hustler.

In the new comedy Nobody's Fool (in theaters Friday), her street-smart character completes a prison stint, only to learn her sister is now in an online relationship with a man who might be catfishing her. In real life, the single star has gotten her fair share of questionable messages from men on social media, too. "I only check my DMs once a month and I just checked it last night. There's a whole bunch of dudes that slipped in there. Not really my type," she told E! News' Ellie Lee at the movie's premiere in New York. "A lot of D pics I wasn't expecting to get."

Of course, Haddish has a plan for all those. "We'll make a coffee table book out of that! They gon' learn they lesson," she said. "Don't be just sending your thang-thang all around willy nilly!"