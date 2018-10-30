EXCLUSIVE!

Tiffany Haddish Has Big Plans for All Those Unsolicited Dick Pics

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Oct. 30, 2018 7:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Make no mistake: Tiffany Haddish is a hustler.

In the new comedy Nobody's Fool (in theaters Friday), her street-smart character completes a prison stint, only to learn her sister is now in an online relationship with a man who might be catfishing her. In real life, the single star has gotten her fair share of questionable messages from men on social media, too. "I only check my DMs once a month and I just checked it last night. There's a whole bunch of dudes that slipped in there. Not really my type," she told E! News' Ellie Lee at the movie's premiere in New York. "A lot of D pics I wasn't expecting to get."

Of course, Haddish has a plan for all those. "We'll make a coffee table book out of that! They gon' learn they lesson," she said. "Don't be just sending your thang-thang all around willy nilly!"

Photos

Tiffany Haddish's Career Firsts

Haddish joked it will "be the best coffee table book" ever published, "because Imma do an article for each pic," the 38-year-old comedian said with a devilish grin. "Give my point of view."

Over the summer, Haddish joked that she doesn't "mess around" with online dating. "I wanna see the D," she told E! News. "I mean, I want to see the person—and then I want to see the D."

Needless to say, the chances of Haddish being catfished are slim. "I'm not gon' get caught up like that," she said. "You know what? I went on Plenty of Fish and then I saw the fish that was out there was fish I don't want. And then I deleted the app. I don't want to fish with those fish!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Tiffany Haddish , Exclusives , Premieres , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Shannen Doherty, Charmed, Madeleine Mantock, Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery

Shannen Doherty Defends Charmed Remake, Asks Fans to Think About What Original Show Meant to Them

Dirty John, Connie Britton

Connie Britton's New Show Dirty John Looks So Sinister It'll Leave You Shook

Tell Me a Story, Paul Wesley

See Paul Wesley in a Mature Version of Three Little Pigs for Tell Me a Story

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Recycles a Dress From Her First Public Outing With Prince Harry

Savannah Guthrie, Michael Feldman

Savannah Guthrie Actually Broke Up With Her Husband on the Day He Proposed

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Shares the Real Reason She'll Always Defend Kanye West

Taylor Swift

PCAs Finalist Taylor Swift's Instagram Gives Fans an Inside Look Into Her World and We're All About It

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.