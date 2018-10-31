Ewan McGregor's Screen Test With Winnie the Pooh Is Too Pure

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Oct. 31, 2018 9:00 AM
Ready to feel like a kid again?
In Walt Disney Pictures' Christopher Robin, a now grown-up Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) has long since forgotten his friends in the Hundred Acre Wood—Winnie the Pooh (Jim Cummings) included. Hardened by his father's death and World War II, he settles for a job at Winslow Luggages, where he's tasked with firing 20 percent of the staff to save the company. With the weight of the world on his shoulders, Christopher needs his friends now more than ever—and so do his wife (Hayley Atwell) and daughter (Bronte Carmichael/Else Minell Solak).
So, Winnie the Pooh asks Rabbit (Peter Capaldi), Eeyore (Brad Garrett), Piglet (Nick Mohammed), Kanga (Sophie Okonedo) and Roo (Sara Sheen) to help him save Christopher.
Before Christopher Robin is released on Blu-ray and digital Nov. 6, E! News has been given an exclusive first look at McGregor's screen test with the beloved bear. "I really like Christopher Robin. I really like playing him," the 47-year-old actor admits in the video clip. "I realized that when I'd been acting with our Winnie-the-Pooh, it reminded me of the old bear I used to have."
Laurie Sparham/Walt Disney Enterprises, Inc.
The video shows McGregor acting with a toy stand-in, which became animated in post-production. According to director Marc Forster, McGregor's ability to tap into his "inner child" made him the perfect person to play the titular character. To that end, Forster says, "It's important when he enters the Hundred Acre Woods that he ultimately finds his heart again."
Inspired by A. A. Milne and E. H. Shepard's Winnie-the-Pooh (their first book of short stories), Christopher Robin was released in theaters Aug. 3 and went on to make $190 at the box office.
To watch more bonus features, buy a copy of Christopher Robin on Blu-ray or digital Nov. 6.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?