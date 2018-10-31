Ewan McGregor's Screen Test With Winnie the Pooh Is Too Pure

Ready to feel like a kid again?

In Walt Disney Pictures' Christopher Robin, a now grown-up Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) has long since forgotten his friends in the Hundred Acre Wood—Winnie the Pooh (Jim Cummings) included. Hardened by his father's death and World War II, he settles for a job at Winslow Luggages, where he's tasked with firing 20 percent of the staff to save the company. With the weight of the world on his shoulders, Christopher needs his friends now more than ever—and so do his wife (Hayley Atwell) and daughter (Bronte Carmichael/Else Minell Solak).

So, Winnie the Pooh asks Rabbit (Peter Capaldi), Eeyore (Brad Garrett), Piglet (Nick Mohammed), Kanga (Sophie Okonedo) and Roo (Sara Sheen) to help him save Christopher.

Before Christopher Robin is released on Blu-ray and digital Nov. 6, E! News has been given an exclusive first look at McGregor's screen test with the beloved bear. "I really like Christopher Robin. I really like playing him," the 47-year-old actor admits in the video clip. "I realized that when I'd been acting with our Winnie-the-Pooh, it reminded me of the old bear I used to have."