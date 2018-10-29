How Meghan Markle's Australian Royal Tour Style Compares to Kate Middleton's

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Oct. 29, 2018 5:24 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle is taking some style cues from another royal: Kate Middleton.

Back in 2014, the Duchess of Cambridge took Prince William's hand, journeyed through Australia to fulfill her royal obligations and brought her best fashion with her. Between her much-loved coat dresses, bright hues and mid-length dresses, she stunned, proving to be yet another royal style icon. 

Now that the Duchess of Sussex has made her way down under with Prince Harry, she's following Kate's footsteps with epic looks. In fact, when you take a close look at their outfits, there are quite a few similarities between what was in Kate's suitcase in 2014 and what Meghan is wearing now. Based on images from their respective Australian royal tours, it's clear that Meghan has taken some cues from Kate, while also adding her own twist and allowing her personal style shine.

Photos

Meghan Markle's Best Looks From Her Royal Tour

Check out the similarities and differences in the royals' styles below!

ESC: Kate Middleton, White Dresses

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate's White Dress

For their first official trip, the Duchess of Cambridge brought a white lace dress to wear on the beach of Sydney.

ESC: Meghan Markle, White Dress

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan's White Dress

Meghan also wore a white dress, but chose to wear her Zimmerman design for a more formal occasion and pair it with a matching fascinator.

ESC: Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Coat Dress

Danny Martindale/WireImage

Kate's White Coat Dress

For an Easter Sunday church service in Sydney, Kate also dressed up her all-white ensemble, but went for her signature coat dress.

Article continues below

ESC: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, White Dress

Dominic Lipinski - Pool/Getty Images

Meghan's White Coat Dress

Meghan may have noted Kate's impactful style, as she chose to wear a tuxedo jacket-inspired dress from Maggie Marilyn.

ESC: Kate Middleton, Jeans Sneakers

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate's Denim and Sneakers

In New Zealand, Kate revealed a very formal look, complete by dark blue jeans, grey sneakers and a weather-proof coat.

ESC: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Jeans Sneakers

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan's Denim and Sneakers

Meghan tried on a similar look, but opted for black denim, white sneakers and a navy blue jacket.

Article continues below

ESC: Kate Middleton, Nude Pumps

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate's Nude Pumps

For Kate, nude pumps were a staple of her royal tour wardrobe, especially considering her love for bright hues and printed garments.

ESC: Meghan Markle, Nude Pumps

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan's Nude Pumps

The Duchess of Sussex brought her shoe staples as well, wearing black, nude and navy blue pumps on several occasions.

ESC: Duchess Catherine, Kate Middleton, Prints

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate's Printed Dresses

There are a few differences between Kate and Meghan's wardrobes, however. For one, Kate appeared with colorful prints on multiple occasions, demonstrating her feminine and playful royal style. 

Article continues below

ESC: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Monochrome

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan's Monochrome Looks

Meghan, on the other hand, showed more of an affinity for monochromatic styles, which points for her desire for clean, sophisticated garments.

ESC: Kate Middleton, Statement Red

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate's Coat Dress

In terms of outerwear, Kate revealed a number of coat dresses that perfectly paired with the garment underneath.

ESC: Meghan Markle, Trench

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan's Trench Coat

The new royal, however, clearly loves her trench coats, as seen with her Karen Walker trench.

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Meghan Markle , Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion , Style , VG , Life/Style , Royals
Latest News

Cardi B Wants to Rival Chanel, Gucci With New Clothing Line

ESC: Paris Hilton, Halloween

10 Crazy-Epic Celebrity Halloween 2018 Costumes You Can't Miss

ESC: Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin's Cozy Look and More Outfits You Can Netflix and Chill In

ESC: Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney's $18,000 Coat Collection Will Make You Actually Excited for Winter

ESC: Bridal Predictions, Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra May Wear This Bridal Gown to Her Wedding

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Answer Holiday Wishes With a Purse Collection at Walmart

ESC: Best Dressed, Amber Heard

Amber Heard Channels Dark Romance and More Best Dressed Stars

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.