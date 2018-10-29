Tour the Spooky Chilling Adventures of Sabrina House With Lucy Davis

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Oct. 29, 2018 4:14 PM
Welcome home, witches.
Now that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is finally out on Netflix, it's time to take a deep dive into the magical world of Sabrina Spellman. Specifically, we're going deep into the Spellman house, which doubles as a mortuary and even features its own embalming room. Fun!
What's actually very fun is that when we visited the Vancouver set, we got Aunt Hilda herself, AKA Lucy Davis, to give us an exclusive tour of the house, including the secret doors and hidden passageways that lead either to somewhere magical or to nowhere at all.
While we're not yet sure we'd like to live there (especially with all of Hilda's spiders), but it's definitely a place we'd be happy to hang out to watch some spooky magic go down.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is currently filming season two, which of course Davis didn't want to spoil for us, but stay tuned to E! News for what the cast could and did tell us about what's coming up for Sabrina.
