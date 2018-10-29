Shaun White Sparks Backlash Over Tropic Thunder Halloween Costume

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Oct. 29, 2018 1:39 PM
Shaun White is facing backlash over his Halloween costume.
Over the weekend, the 32-year-old Olympic snowboarder dressed as Simple Jack, an intellectually disabled character from the 2008 movie Tropic Thunder, for a Halloween party. The movie first sparked controversy when it premiered 10 years ago due in large part to the character, played by Ben Stiller, being referred to as the r-word in the film.
After posting a photo of his costume over the weekend, Shaun immediately faced backlash on social media. He's since deleted the photo from Instagram, but Shaun is still receiving comments about the post on social media.
YouTube
"I'm so incredibly disappointed in you," one comment on Instagram reads. "Making fun of people with intellectual disabilities is BS and you know it Shaun."
"We are truly disappointed that Shaun White, an acclaimed Olympian, would choose this costume which is so offensive and causes so much pain," Soeren Palumbo, co-founder of Special Olympics' Spread the Word to End the Word Campaign, tells E! News in a statement. "Disability is not a joke nor should it be a punchline. We hope that Shaun White and others learn that this just continues stigma, stereotypes and discrimination."
Shaun has not yet commented publicly on the backlash.
