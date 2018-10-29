The Highs and Lows of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley's Insanely Tumultuous Relationship

You see, as Ron and Jen were adjusting to life as new parents—a time when the stress on their untested relationship already had to have been at all-time highs—they were beginning to relive Ron's antics in Miami earlier that year. And when the April 19 and 26 episodes aired, the world learned that Ron had likely cheated on Jen after a night out while she was back home in Las Vegas, seven months pregnant, and then watched as he spiraled with guilt, admitting to Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi that he didn't want to propose to his pregnant girlfriend "because she's not...," revealing in a confessional that he still loves Sammi, and joked about canceling the cable so Jen wouldn't see what he'd done.

"Me and Jen obviously rushed things," he said to the camera. "If Jen was not pregnant, I don't know if I'd be with her."

Suffice to say, their viciously public social media fight days later was no surprise. Stunning in its severity, sure. But unexpected? Not at all. But it did give us our first taste of the sort of he said-she said that would come to define the way the pair navigate their low points, with Ron asserting "can't turn a natural born HOE, into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter" and accusing Jen of keeping "sex videos of their ex." Jen's retort? "You can't turn a coke head into a father."

Yikes.