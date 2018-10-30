BRAND NEW
That's Hot! Watch Paige and Nia Jax Brainstorm Their Own Version of The Simple Life

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Oct. 30, 2018 6:00 AM

Move over, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie! We're ready for a Simple Life reboot with Paige and Nia Jax.

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, the retired WWE star enlists the help of her bestie as she searches for potential careers outside the wrestling world. Although Paige once worked as a telemarketer for "maybe a couple of hours," she hasn't done much else as "it's always been wrestling" for her.

"Wrestling's been my life and now my future's up in the air," Paige admits in a confessional. "So I just think it's a great idea for me and Nia to go out there and get some work experience."

Thankfully, a pizzeria is up for teaching Paige and Nia how to become pizza chefs. This odd job assignment leaves Paige wondering if she and Nia could have their own version of The Simple Life.

"Wait, who's Paris and who's Nicole?" Nia asks en route to the pizzeria.

"You seem like you're a lot smarter than me," the 26-year-old quips. "So I'd say…as much as I don't want to be Paris Hilton."

Nonetheless, Paige is eager to have as much fun as possible during this experiment. Unsurprisingly, the British-born wrestler decides to make the pizzeria experience a competition.

"And now we're gonna make it a competition," Paige concludes later on. "Because, you know what? It'll make it more fun."

Watch Nia and Paige brainstorm their Simple Life-esque show in the clip above!

